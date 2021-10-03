Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 48,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 236,778 shares.The stock last traded at $32.11 and had previously closed at $31.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of -4.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.16.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian Piper sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $277,822.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at $277,822.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 17,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $708,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,033 shares of company stock worth $3,184,355. 77.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 106,366.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 73.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

