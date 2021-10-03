Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) will report earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $55.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $60.57.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 90.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 43,856 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 30.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

