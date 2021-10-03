Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) will report earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Prestige Consumer Healthcare.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $55.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $60.57.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 90.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 43,856 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 30.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile
Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.
