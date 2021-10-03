Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 191.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,413 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments America Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 33,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Devon Energy by 91.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 264,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 126,030 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $5,156,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 43.8% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 367,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,723,000 after purchasing an additional 111,846 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.95.

DVN stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.81. 14,253,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,078,230. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 204.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $37.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.79.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

