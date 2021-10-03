Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $379,000 Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PEP. Truist increased their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.08.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.95. 4,274,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,917,880. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.37. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $159.63. The firm has a market cap of $208.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

