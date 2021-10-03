Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $573,000 Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,864 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,525 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Financial cut EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

Shares of EOG traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.91. 5,179,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,540,938. The company has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.19 and its 200 day moving average is $75.74.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.01%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

