Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.02. The company had a trading volume of 16,276,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,669,442. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.81. The stock has a market cap of $228.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

