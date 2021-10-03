Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 1,038 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.9% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,013,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 46,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 19,544 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 74,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 20,984 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 35,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.94.

NYSE:XOM traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.93. 24,389,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,316,859. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.25 and its 200-day moving average is $58.23. The firm has a market cap of $257.95 billion, a PE ratio of -19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.