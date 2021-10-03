Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 15,450 Shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC) by 265.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 15,432 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $79.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.04. Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $56.60 and a one year high of $131.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.