Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,373 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 12.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 176,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,925,000 after buying an additional 19,055 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 11.1% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 94,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 9.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 208,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,977,000 after buying an additional 18,528 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PPL by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its position in PPL by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 69,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average is $28.88. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

