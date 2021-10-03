Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.29 Million Stock Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of WNS worth $8,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 44.1% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in WNS by 1.0% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 22,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 288.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in WNS by 3.0% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 6.4% in the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WNS opened at $83.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a 52-week low of $57.06 and a 52-week high of $84.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.69.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.29 million. WNS had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 11.95%. WNS’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barrington Research increased their target price on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cowen increased their price target on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

