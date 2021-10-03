Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.29 Million Stock Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of WNS worth $8,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 44.1% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in WNS by 1.0% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 22,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 288.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in WNS by 3.0% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 6.4% in the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:WNS opened at $83.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a 52-week low of $57.06 and a 52-week high of $84.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.69.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barrington Research increased their target price on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cowen increased their price target on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.
WNS Profile
WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.
