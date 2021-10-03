Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 570,816 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $9,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,438,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,083 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,361,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,309,000 after purchasing an additional 65,864 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,848,000 after purchasing an additional 258,077 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 25.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,358,000 after acquiring an additional 265,384 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 13.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,280,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,809,000 after acquiring an additional 147,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

FULT stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.33. Fulton Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 25.29%. The firm had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

