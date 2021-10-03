Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,183 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.58% of Agilysys worth $8,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 76.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 36.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $55.20 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $64.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -62.73 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.01.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

In other news, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $440,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,166.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $44,984.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,970 shares of company stock worth $710,067 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

