Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $8,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 900,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,102,000 after acquiring an additional 80,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRA opened at $23.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.35. ProAssurance Co. has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $29.15.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $258.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.89 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.46%.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ProAssurance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

