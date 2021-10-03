Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 32.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter.

Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF stock opened at $54.83 on Friday. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $73.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.09 and its 200-day moving average is $57.03.

