Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Gap Up to $23.56

Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.56, but opened at $24.46. Privia Health Group shares last traded at $23.29, with a volume of 5,142 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRVA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Privia Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $225.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.76 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,800,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $13,065,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth about $7,733,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth about $5,890,000. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

