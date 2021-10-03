ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Position Lessened by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC cut its stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC owned 0.05% of ProAssurance worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRA. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 35.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 16,435 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in ProAssurance by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 838,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,080,000 after purchasing an additional 65,828 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 101.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 474,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after purchasing an additional 238,740 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 3.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 65,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.35. ProAssurance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $258.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.89 million. Analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.46%.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.