ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Receives Buy Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) in a report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. JMP Securities currently has a $31.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PRQR. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of PRQR stock opened at $8.19 on Thursday. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The stock has a market cap of $411.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRQR. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 280,378 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,464,000. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.