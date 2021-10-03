Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 1,032 Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 27.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the second quarter worth $141,000.

NXTG stock opened at $76.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.81. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $80.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.202 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

