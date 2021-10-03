Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires New Stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEP. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

IEP stock opened at $51.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.60 and its 200-day moving average is $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $69.10.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.48). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.62%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -109.14%.

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

