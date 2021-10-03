Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $311,000 Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 3,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 276,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Shares of ASND stock opened at $162.25 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $183.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 9,108.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASND shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.88.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.