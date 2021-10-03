Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $331,000 Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FHN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in First Horizon by 220.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.42.

Shares of FHN opened at $16.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.04.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

