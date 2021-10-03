Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $475,000 in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,922 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $174.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.61 and a 200-day moving average of $154.98. The firm has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $175.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

PXD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.36.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

