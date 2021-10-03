Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Insider Sells $682,300.00 in Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $682,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PRTA stock opened at $70.74 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.14 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 115.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%. On average, analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,742,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,772,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 68,333.3% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 28,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Fox-Davies Capital assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

