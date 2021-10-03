Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Insider Sells $682,300.00 in Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $682,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
PRTA stock opened at $70.74 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50.
Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.14 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 115.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%. On average, analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PRTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Fox-Davies Capital assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.36.
Prothena Company Profile
Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.
