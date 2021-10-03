Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $71.23, but opened at $69.04. Prothena shares last traded at $70.00, with a volume of 1,077 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $682,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 23,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $1,326,244.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $971,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $3,211,145 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

PRTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.36.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative net margin of 115.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $60.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.14 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 189.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,514 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the first quarter valued at $1,032,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 179.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 15,463 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

