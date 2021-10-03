PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

OTCMKTS PSPSF remained flat at $$124.84 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.78. PSP Swiss Property has a 52 week low of $117.80 and a 52 week high of $136.63.

Get PSP Swiss Property alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSPSF shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

PSP Swiss Property AG, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates real estate properties in Switzerland. It operates through Real Estate Investments and Property Management segments. The company owns, operates, and leases office, retail and commercial, and storage properties; and parking spaces.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for PSP Swiss Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PSP Swiss Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.