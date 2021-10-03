Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Vertical Research currently has $69.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $67.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PEG. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.78.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of PEG stock opened at $60.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.85. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $307,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,980 shares of company stock worth $698,831 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 70.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.