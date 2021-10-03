PumaPay 1-Day Volume Tops $768,888.00 (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last week, PumaPay has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PumaPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $5.56 million and $768,888.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,453.68 or 0.44632575 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00056342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.38 or 0.00258752 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00118132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

PumaPay Coin Profile

PumaPay is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,996,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.