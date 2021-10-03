Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Increased by Truist Securiti

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Associated Banc in a report issued on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $21.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.27. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $23.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 32.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 10,047 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Associated Banc by 17.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 31,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 2.8% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Associated Banc by 10.0% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 365,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after buying an additional 33,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $335,169.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $92,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

