Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for SVB Financial Group Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SVB Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the bank will post earnings of $6.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.73.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SIVB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $556.76 target price (down from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $637.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $664.53 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $239.51 and a 12 month high of $677.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $585.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $562.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $563.04 per share, with a total value of $281,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,983,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total value of $9,491,663.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,976 shares of company stock worth $11,069,775 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $664,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 216,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,444,000 after acquiring an additional 17,967 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,618,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.