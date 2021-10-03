QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 64.1% from the August 31st total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in QAD by 0.7% during the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 59,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in QAD during the second quarter worth $1,121,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in QAD during the second quarter worth $750,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in QAD during the second quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in QAD during the second quarter worth $345,000. 1.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of QAD stock opened at $87.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.09. QAD has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $87.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 323.15 and a beta of 1.52.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. QAD had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $84.84 million during the quarter.

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

