Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $21,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 465.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 352.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 44.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $169.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.56 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.61.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $356,448.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,890,040.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $296,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QRVO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.05.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

