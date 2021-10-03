Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Rafael (NYSE:RFL) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NYSE RFL opened at $31.82 on Thursday. Rafael has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $66.44. The company has a market cap of $563.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.19.
In related news, CEO Howard S. Jonas bought 112,561 shares of Rafael stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $5,056,240.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Rafael Company Profile
Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.
