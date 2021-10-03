Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Rafael (NYSE:RFL) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE RFL opened at $31.82 on Thursday. Rafael has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $66.44. The company has a market cap of $563.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.19.

In related news, CEO Howard S. Jonas bought 112,561 shares of Rafael stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $5,056,240.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Rafael in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Rafael by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rafael by 4.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rafael by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 692,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,660,000 after buying an additional 30,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rafael during the first quarter valued at $328,000. 27.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rafael Company Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.

