Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on RTLR shares. Barclays lowered Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Rattler Midstream stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.94. 146,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 4.32. Rattler Midstream has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $12.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $101.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. This is a positive change from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 120.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTLR. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 793.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,266,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,028 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,757,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,189,000 after buying an additional 219,009 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,607,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,088,000 after buying an additional 601,417 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 0.6% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 95.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 713,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 348,240 shares in the last quarter. 22.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

