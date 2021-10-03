Raymond James Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW)

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$21.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$21.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$20.56.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TSE:RNW opened at C$18.93 on Wednesday. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of C$16.43 and a 1-year high of C$24.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.05 billion and a PE ratio of 37.12.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$108.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.31%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.