Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, a decrease of 68.1% from the August 31st total of 268,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of RGSEQ remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. Real Goods Solar has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

Real Goods Solar Company Profile

Real Goods Solar, Inc provides solar energy systems to homeowners, and commercial building owners. It offers turnkey services, including design, procurement, permitting, build-out, grid connection, financing referrals, and warranty and customer satisfaction activities. The firm operates through three segments: Solar Division, POWERHOUSE and Other.

