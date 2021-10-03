Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Short Interest Up 183.1% in September

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 183.1% from the August 31st total of 416,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of RCON stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. Recon Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCON. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Recon Technology in the second quarter valued at about $4,027,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Recon Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $776,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Recon Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recon Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recon Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Recon Technology Ltd. engages in the development and marketing of oilfield equipment, automation systems, tools, chemicals, and field services to petroleum firms. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product and Software, Equipment and Accessories, and Oilfield Environmental Protection.

