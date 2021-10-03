Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.05

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and traded as high as $10.08. Red Eléctrica Corporación shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 22,389 shares traded.

RDEIY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Societe Generale cut shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64.

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

