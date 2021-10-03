Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.06 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) will post sales of $101.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $99.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $102.20 million. Regional Management reported sales of $90.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year sales of $405.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $403.43 million to $407.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $450.85 million, with estimates ranging from $448.24 million to $453.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Regional Management.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $99.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.30 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.75%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RM shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Regional Management stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.98. The stock had a trading volume of 75,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,800. Regional Management has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $64.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.02. The company has a quick ratio of 28.98, a current ratio of 28.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $586.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.27%.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Fisher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $172,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,534.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carlos Palomares sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $289,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,866. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Regional Management in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regional Management (RM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.