Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.75 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs, called microRNA therapeutics. The Company’s products aim to treat or prevent hepatitis C infections, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis, oncology, immuno-inflammatory diseases, and metabolic diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RGLS. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

RGLS opened at $0.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.22. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.98.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). On average, research analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.