RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.33

RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and traded as low as $0.97. RenovaCare shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 5,245 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $86.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00.

RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

RenovaCare, Inc operates as a development stage company, which focuses on research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies that can be used for medical and aesthetic applications. Its flagship technology is the CellMist System, which is comprised of a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells and other tissues; and a solution sprayer device for delivering cells to the treatment area.

