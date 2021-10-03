Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for United Bankshares, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of United Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for United Bankshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $249.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.95 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $36.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.29. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $42.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 13.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 6.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 154,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 4.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

