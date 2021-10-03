Research Analysts Set Expectations for Rogers Communications’ FY2021 Earnings (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a report issued on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.59 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.56. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2022 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.56 billion.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.