Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Stock Position Reduced by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 14.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 142,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,474 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 4.2% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 6.4% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 23,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 46.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 181,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RPAI stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $13.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.00.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 1.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RPAI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

