Reviewing 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) and EVgo (NYSE:EVGO)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) and EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.2% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of EVgo shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.3% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and EVgo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1-800-FLOWERS.COM 5.59% 26.47% 11.27% EVgo N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and EVgo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1-800-FLOWERS.COM $2.12 billion 0.93 $118.65 million $1.84 16.45 EVgo N/A N/A -$14.30 million N/A N/A

1-800-FLOWERS.COM has higher revenue and earnings than EVgo.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and EVgo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1-800-FLOWERS.COM 0 0 2 0 3.00 EVgo 0 3 3 0 2.50

1-800-FLOWERS.COM presently has a consensus price target of $51.50, suggesting a potential upside of 70.19%. EVgo has a consensus price target of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 72.10%. Given EVgo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EVgo is more favorable than 1-800-FLOWERS.COM.

Summary

1-800-FLOWERS.COM beats EVgo on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. engages in the provision of gifts designed to help customers express, connect, and celebrate. The Company’s ecommerce business platform features the following brands: 1-800-Flowers.com �, 1-800-Baskets.com �, Cheryl’s Cookies �, Harry & David �, PersonalizationMall.com �, Shari’s Berries �, FruitBouquets.com �, Moose Munch �, The Popcorn Factory �, Wolferman’s Bakery �, Stock Yards � and Simply Chocolate �. Through the Celebrations Passport � loyalty program, which provides members with free standard shipping and no service charge across portfolio of brands, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. strives to deepen relationships with customers. The Company also operates BloomNet �, an international floral and gift industry service provider offering a broad-range of products and services designed to help members grow their businesses profitably; Napco?, a resource for floral gifts and seasonal décor; and DesignPac Gifts, LLC, a manufacturer of gift baskets and towers. The company was founded by James F. McCann in 1976 and is headquartered in Carle Place, NY.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo Inc. operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

