Reviewing ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ThredUp and Amazon.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ThredUp N/A N/A N/A Amazon.com 6.64% 29.86% 9.15%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ThredUp and Amazon.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ThredUp 0 2 8 0 2.80 Amazon.com 0 0 38 0 3.00

ThredUp presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.77%. Amazon.com has a consensus price target of $4,179.12, suggesting a potential upside of 27.29%. Given Amazon.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amazon.com is more favorable than ThredUp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.0% of ThredUp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of Amazon.com shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Amazon.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ThredUp and Amazon.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ThredUp $186.01 million 10.45 -$47.88 million N/A N/A Amazon.com $386.06 billion 4.31 $21.33 billion $41.83 78.49

Amazon.com has higher revenue and earnings than ThredUp.

Summary

Amazon.com beats ThredUp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc. operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca. The International segment offers retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through internationally-focused websites. The Amazon Web Services segment involves in the global sales of compute, storage, database, and AWS service offerings for start-ups, enterprises, government agencies, and academic institutions. The company was founded by Jeffrey P. Bezos in July 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

