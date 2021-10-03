Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,172 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.09% of Revolve Group worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 255.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,154,000 after buying an additional 1,733,061 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,374,000 after acquiring an additional 94,245 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,365,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,113,000 after acquiring an additional 66,598 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 71.2% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,215,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,624,000 after purchasing an additional 505,460 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 21.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,305,000 after purchasing an additional 214,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Revolve Group news, COO David Pujades sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $89,628.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 105,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $6,772,103.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,504,553 shares of company stock worth $97,002,764. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

RVLV opened at $63.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.47. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $74.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.62.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

RVLV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

