Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 244 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in OneWater Marine were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ONEW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the first quarter worth about $230,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 19.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 28.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,912,000 after purchasing an additional 142,675 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 43.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 37,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 25.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $63,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,517.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Troiano sold 24,840 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $1,179,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,840 in the last three months. 24.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ONEW stock opened at $42.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.76. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $56.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $404.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.06 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 34.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneWater Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

