Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,431 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LTRPA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 37.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 61,208 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 67.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 12,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,430,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,649,000 after buying an additional 327,271 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 15.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 75,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LTRPA opened at $3.58 on Friday. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $270.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 15.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

