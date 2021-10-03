Rhumbline Advisers Has $346,000 Stock Position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after acquiring an additional 31,111 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 60,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 116.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,802 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 127,529 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 60.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,374 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 50,850 shares in the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 32,030 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $163,993.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 954,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,077.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 33,931 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $173,726.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,034,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,295,569.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,419 shares of company stock worth $432,225. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTK opened at $4.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $238.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.82. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $11.23.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $57.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.85 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRTK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

