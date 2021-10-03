Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,093 Shares of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Howard Bancorp worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 82.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 57.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howard Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens cut Howard Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Howard Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Shares of HBMD opened at $20.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Howard Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $20.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.25 million, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Howard Bancorp had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. Analysts expect that Howard Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howard Bancorp Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.